Man gets house arrest in assault

Jan. 10—MANKATO — A man who threw a punch that broke multiple bones last summer was sentenced to house arrest and probation.

Surveillance video showed Jesus Quintero Jr., 23, of North Mankato, formerly of Winnebago, punch a man in the face in downtown Mankato the early morning of June 27, according to a court complaint. The victim had a broken nose, broken eye socket and a chipped tooth.

Quintero pleaded guilty and the felony assault charge was reduced from a felony to a gross misdemeanor.

He spent two days in jail after the assault. He was sentenced to spend 30 days in home confinement, serve two years of probation and pay restitution in an amount yet to be determined.