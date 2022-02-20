Man gets jail for assault resulting in loss of part of lip for victim

Feb. 19—EAU CLAIRE — A former Fall Creek man will spend four days in jail for an assault in downtown Eau Claire that resulted in the victim losing part of his lip.

Avey J. Larson, 31, now of Rochester, Minn., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of substantial battery.

A misdemeanor count of bail jumping was dismissed but considered at sentencing.

Judge Emily Long also fined Larson $547.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent on July 6 to talk with a man who said Larson had assaulted him. The man said he was walking in downtown Eau Claire when Larson approached him from behind.

Larson said "this is jail (expletive)," and punched the man in the mouth from behind. The man said Larson also punched him five times the previous night under the Madison Street bridge.

After he was punched in the mouth, the man said Larson then told him that "snitches end up in ditches."

The man's mouth was still bleeding as he was talking to an officer. He was missing a part of his bottom lip that would later require stitches.

Two days later, the man told the officer he had to have 10 stitches put into his mouth. The man signed a release to give the officer access to his medical records.

A second officer found Larson on July 9 and arrested him for the assault as well as an out-of-state warrant. Larson denied being involved with the assault.

Larson was free on a signature bond for a pending misdemeanor case in Eau Claire County. A condition of the bond prohibited Larson from committing any new crimes.