Man gets year in jail for Mapleton pursuit

Oct. 12—MANKATO — A Mankato man who fled from Mapleton police was sentenced to a year in jail.

Paul Peter Jal, 22, of Mankato, fled an attempted traffic stop and ran a stop sign before crashing into a snowbank in December. He then got out and ran but was caught, charges said.

He pleaded guilty to felony fleeing police and was sentenced Monday in Blue Earth County District Court. He was sentenced to a year in jail but with credit for more than five months already served.