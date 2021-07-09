Man gets jail for stalking, threatening EC woman

Jul. 9—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend 30 days in jail for stalking and threatening an Eau Claire woman, and breaking into her residence.

John J. Molnar, 55, pleaded no contest Thursday in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of stalking, burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

Misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct were dismissed but considered at sentencing.

Judge Michael Schumacher placed Molnar on three years of probation and fined him $1,564.

As conditions of probation, Molnar cannot have contact with the woman or known drug dealers or users.

Molnar must also maintain absolute sobriety and undergo a drug and alcohol assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.

According to the criminal complaint:

The woman, who met with Eau Claire police on June 9, said she and Molnar had been living together off and on for the past month.

Earlier that day, the woman said she and Molnar began to argue and Molnar got mad.

After the woman asked him to leave, Molnar walked toward the door and threatened to kill her, which made her fear for her safety.

The woman took a knife to bed with her that night.

Molnar then started pounding on the door and attempted to get inside. He called her names and knocked on each side of the residence from the outside.

Molnar eventually got inside by breaking the kitchen window. The woman then ran out of the residence.

Officers found blood in multiple places in the residence. There were shards of glass on the kitchen floor.

On June 12, the woman was inside her residence with her landlord. Molnar ran in through the back door without warning, shouted at the woman and called her names.

The woman ran out of the residence to avoid a confrontation.

The landlord and his father pushed Molnar out of the residence, and he then rode away on a bicycle.

Molnar was arrested June 13 at an Eau Claire tavern. He was carrying a 12-inch knife and a drug pipe with methamphetamine residue.

Molnar was free on bond for an ongoing misdemeanor case in Eau Claire County. As a condition of bond, Molnar was prohibited from committing new crimes.

Molnar was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of threat to law enforcement in February 2020 in Eau Claire County.