Man gets jail time for assault, battery

Aug. 13—NEWBURY — A Northborough man charged with kidnapping in October has been found not guilty by a Newburyport District Court jury.

The same jury, however, convicted 32-year-old Christopher Hunt of assault and battery of a family/household member and he was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail.

Hunt was given credit for 93 days already served, according to court records. He was cleared of the kidnapping charge in late July.

Hunt, according to court records, struck an acquaintance while in a Newbury basement in August 2021. The victim tried to get away but Hunt put her in a bear hug and pulled her to the ground.

After pinning her to the ground, Hunt squeezed her so tightly that she could not speak or breathe for about 45 seconds. She managed to break free from Hunt and ran upstairs where her father was sleeping.

The victim's father confronted Hunt and told him to go back into the basement where he had been staying for the night.

The attack remained unreported for months until the victim visited the Newbury police station Oct. 15. She told police that Hunt attacked her a week earlier (Oct. 10) while the two were in Portland, Maine.

The second attack, according to Newbury police, took place following a concert and involved Hunt repeatedly hitting the victim once they were in his car. The victim managed to escape from the car and witnesses kept Hunt away from her. Portland police charged Hunt with domestic assault and criminal mischief.

It was the Portland incident that prompted the victim to tell Newbury police about the earlier attack in the basement, according to court records.

After hearing about both incidents, Officer Daniel Jenkins felt there was enough probable cause to charge Hunt in connection with the Newbury incident.

The kidnapping charge was the result of Hunt pinning her to the ground and not letting her go. She also told police Hunt that grabbed her in a bear hug four times and caused her to fall backward onto the couch.

Jenkins then applied for an arrest warrant, which was granted, according to his report.

Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

