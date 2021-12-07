Man gets jail time for breaking into Bridge Marina

Dec. 7—SALISBURY — A New Hampshire man arrested in August for breaking into a boat docked at Bridge Marina and caught living in a storage unit there is expected to be released from jail Tuesday after serving 115 days behind bars.

Christopher Glavin, 36, of Hampton Falls pleaded guilty Monday, via video conference, in Newburyport District Court on charges of breaking and entering of a building nighttime for a felony, larceny from a building, receiving stolen property of more than $1,200, breaking and entering of a car/boat nighttime for a felony, and misdemeanor breaking and entering. He also pleaded guilty to charges related to breaking into cars parked near the marina about the same time.

Although sentenced to 18 months jail, all but 115 days were suspended for two years while he is on probation. Having served 115 days by Tuesday, Glavin was expected to be released and taken to a residential treatment program.

While on probation, Glavin must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens and stay away from Bridge Marina.

Glavin, according to police, was arrested in mid-August after a marina employee noticed a strange man carrying a backpack on the property and alerted police.

"Units were updated that the male was walking back and forth between Bridge Marina and Cove Marina," Lt. Richard Dellaria wrote in his report.

After speaking to Bridge Marina employees, police learned that numerous storage containers had been broken into along with at least one boat.

The shrink-wrapped boat had been entered and several items were reported by boat owners to have been taken, including a gas blower, glass trimmer and two fishing rods. Dellaria, Sgt. Keith Forget and Officer Juan Guillermo were among those who saw Glavin walking on the rail trail that leads to the Gillis Bridge.

"I asked him what he was doing inside the boat yard lot, to which he replied his father owned a boat at the marina," Dellaria wrote.

The marina's general manager approached Dellaria and Glavin, and told the lieutenant that while his father owned a boat there, the staff believed Glavin was responsible for past break-ins at the marina.

"She made reference to charges being filed against him in the past," Dellaria added.

Upon learning there were two warrants for Glavin's arrest, Forget handcuffed him and read him his Miranda rights.

At that point, Glavin admitted breaking into the shrink-wrapped boat, hoping to find a place to sleep. When that boat proved to be too moldy, he spent the night inside a storage container.

"He told me his belongings, including his clothes and fishing rods, were still inside the storage trailer," Dellaria wrote in his report.

A search of the trailer resulted in police finding several stolen items, including two fishing rods, two sets of keys belonging to a boat and a car, vintage comic books, an Apple computer and two measuring tapes. More stolen items were found in Glavin's backpack, according to Dellaria's report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

