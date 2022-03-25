Man gets jail time in downtown Nashville shooting that injured eight people and a dog

A man who admitted to his involvement in a downtown shooting that injured eight people and a dog has been sentenced to 8 years in jail.

Allen Crump, 23, accepted a plea deal in the case last year after being arrested on aggravated assault charges in connection to the 1 a.m. Nov. 8, 2020, melee on Commerce Street near 2nd Avenue North.

Initially charged with eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Crump pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to six counts of a lesser charge of felony reckless endangerment during a hearing before Davidson County Circuit Court Judge Steve Dozier.

Under a deal with attorneys, the other two aggravated assault charges were dismissed.

During his sentencing hearing this month, the judge sentenced him to eight months in jail to be followed by four years of probation, Assistant District Attorney Jenny Charles said. He was also ordered to pay court fees in the case.

On the morning of the shooting, Crump was one of two men who fired into a crowd striking eight innocent bystanders, the Metro Nashville Police Department reported. A dog was also shot in the hip.

The other man's identity remained unknown Friday.

Prior to the shooting, police said, several people were gathered where the shooting took place, when officers said two men began arguing over the dog that was with one of the men.

The man with the dog pulled out a handgun, police said, and another man left the area and came back shortly after with another gun and several more men. The two groups exchanged gunfire.

During the shootout, seven people were shot and another was grazed in the head by a bullet. None of the victims suffered critical injuries, police said.

A bystander took the dog to an emergency veterinarian for treatment, officials reported at the time.

Natalie Neysa Alund is based in Nashville at The Tennessean and covers breaking news across the South for the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at nalund@tennessean.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

