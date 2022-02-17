Man gets jail time after driving with a suspended license for OUI

Feb. 16—AMESBURY — A Powderhouse Court man on Wednesday admitted to a Newburyport District Court judge he violated probation by driving a car last October after he lost his driver's license for eight years only months earlier.

As a result, Patrick Phinney saw his original two-and-half-years in jail sentence re-imposed.

In July 2021, the 30-year-old Phinney pleaded guilty in Lawrence District Court to a second driving while under the influence of alcohol offense and in addition to his jail sentence, was ordered not to drive for eight years.

Roughly three months later, Phinney was caught doing exactly that, according to court records.

Phinney was arrested last October after Amesbury police Sgt. David Noyes spotted him in a red Subaru pulling onto Whitehall Road. Believing the car might be related to his investigation, Noyes ran the license plate and learned the plate was supposed to be on a black Acura. Noyes pulled behind Phinney and turned on his emergency lights. Phinney abruptly turned into a parking lot and pulled into a space.

"The driver quickly exited the vehicle. I got out, clearly identifying myself and telling him to hold on. The driver was later identified as Patrick Phinney. Mr. Phinney ignored me while locking his car door. I asked for his license and registration. He looked down and would not look at me. Mr. Phinney refused to identify himself or produce a license or registration," Noyes wrote in his report.

Phinney denied driving the car, denied he had been pulled over and tried walking away. Now fearing for his safety, Noyes grabbed Phinney by the right wrist and walked him over to a parked car. Phinney continued to resist, prompting Noyes to handcuff him.

"There was no talking to him so I advised him of his Miranda rights, he still argued and asked me to take the handcuffs off him," Noyes wrote in his report.

Phinney eventually told Noyes his name as Officers Nathan Basque and Ronald Guilmette arrived to assist. Guilmette told Noyes there was a probation warrant for Phinney's arrest.

Story continues

In addition to driving with a suspended license due to OUI, Phinney was charged with refusing to show his license to police, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and several other vehicle-related offenses.

In court on Wednesday, Phinney pleaded guilty to four of those charges and was sentenced to 18 months in jail. Judge Peter Doyle ordered all jail time to run concurrently with the Lawrence District Court sentence and gave Phinney credit for 303 days already served. Phinney has remained in jail since his October arrest meaning he could be eligible for getting credit for that time behind bars as well.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.