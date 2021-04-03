Man gets jail time for harassment order violation

Apr. 2—NEWBURYPORT — A homeless man who believed he had "exchanged souls" with a woman he met twice at an Amesbury church was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail on Thursday after admitting he repeatedly violated a harassment prevention order she placed on him back in 2019.

Donald LeBlanc, 33, pleaded guilty to four counts of the charge and, through his attorney, told Judge William Martin he was "remorseful" and wanted to "move on with his life."

While Martin sentenced him to 30 months in jail, he gave LeBlanc credit for 703 days already served. During LeBlanc's incarceration at the Middleton House of Corrections, he was committed to a hospital for mental health treatment for six months from late 2019 until May 2020, according to his attorney, Anthony Papoulias.

Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte told Martin that LeBlanc met the victim at Rock Church in Amesbury and began contacting her. Eventually, she obtained a restraining order against LeBlanc when his behavior toward her became concerning.

The first violation of the restraining order came in late April 2019, when she told Amesbury police LeBlanc followed her home and sat on a bench close by. Minutes earlier, LeBlanc watched as the woman was chatting with a friend at the city's gazebo, located next to Amesbury Public Library.

Amesbury police Officer Neil Moody arrested LeBlanc outside the The Park Lunch restaurant in Newburyport after agreeing to met him there to talk. LeBlanc was arraigned in the same court and ordered held on $1,500 cash bail.

Starting in mid-July 2019, LeBlanc sent the woman several letters from the Middleton jail until stopping in September. In all, LeBlanc sent 10 letters, many of them professing his love for her and how God knew when she was seeing other men, according to Belmonte.

At LeBlanc's 2019 arraignment, another Essex County prosecutor told a judge that LeBlanc served time in jail for possession of a child pornography and that two other women have sought restraining orders against him.

During sentencing, Papoulias told Martin that his client was planning to move out of the area after serving his remaining jail sentence.

"He has no intent to reach out (to her)," Papoulias said.

Dave Rogers is a staff writer with The Daily News.