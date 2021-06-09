Man gets jail time, probation for hotel kitchen fire

Jun. 9—A Conneaut Lake man will serve time in the Crawford County Correctional Facility plus three years of probation for deliberately starting a kitchen fire in the Hotel Conneaut last year.

Ryan M. Holmes, 27, of 405 Water St., was sentenced Tuesday by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark Stevens to serve six months to 24 months minus one day in county jail followed by three years of probation for arson. Holmes was given 206 days of pre-sentencing jail credit by Stevens. He also was ordered by the judge to undergo mental health and drug and alcohol treatment plus pay a $100 fine and court costs.

In county court in May, Holmes pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony count of arson endangering property for starting the fire on the hotel's kitchen stove the night of Nov. 13, 2020. Holmes, who was not employed by the hotel nor was a guest there, has been held in the county jail in lieu of bond since his arrest by Pennsylvania State Police on Nov. 14.

Frank Flanegin and Nick DeRose, the hotel's operators, were the ones who discovered the kitchen blaze. The two men smelled smoke when they were shutting down lights in the hotel's ballroom. They discovered the dumbwaiter from the ballroom to the kitchen below was full of smoke.

Flanegin and DeRose raced downstairs to the kitchen to find the stovetop on fire when the ANSUL fire suppression system above the stove activated to put the fire out, Flanegin told the Tribune in November. There were 10 people in the hotel at the time, including three rooms rented by guests, he said.

Holmes also was sentenced Tuesday on a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and a summary count of retail theft filed by state police. He pleaded guilty to the charges in May, admitting to stealing $65 worth of merchandise from the Sheetz convenience store at Conneaut Lake on Nov. 13, and lying down on the store's floor and spraying chemical mace.

