Man gets jail time for third drunken driving offense

Dave Rogers, The Daily News of Newburyport, Mass.
·2 min read

Mar. 11—NEWBURYPORT — A Haverhill man in jail since his arrest in November for a third drunken driving offense pleaded guilty Wednesday in Newburyport District Court and was sentenced to two years.

Kevin Mark Ward, 54, of Brook Street saw all but 150 days of his jail sentence suspended for two years while on probation. He was also given credit for 102 days behind bars.

During his two years on probation, Ward must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, wear a SCRAM alcohol monitoring device and pay $1,250 in fines. He also lost his driver's license for eight years.

Due to a recent COVID-19 infection at Newburyport District Court, the building was closed for the day for cleaning. All court matters, including Ward's plea deal, took place via videoconference.

Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy said Ward was pulled over on Route 150 in Amesbury on Nov. 27 about 8 p.m. by Amesbury police Officer Thomas Nichols.

Nichols was monitoring traffic on Route 110 (Macy Street) when Ward drove past him. While conducting a routine check of the car, Nichols learned Ward was not licensed to drive.

The officer entered traffic and flashed his lights. Ward did not notice the officer until they had merged onto Interstate 495 south.

When Ward saw Nichols, he sped up and crossed lanes without signaling, almost hitting another car and a tractor-trailer. Ward then left the highway at the next exit, Route 150, and pulled over.

Nichols asked Ward why he did not stop right away and began driving erratically. Ward said the officer "scared the crap out him."

Nichols quickly noticed that Ward appeared intoxicated and asked if he had been drinking alcohol before driving.

Ward admitted having four beers, prompting Nichols to arrest him. When Nichols searched the car, he found three empty 25-ounce beer cans and two cans that still contained beer.

Ward agreed to take a blood-alcohol level test and blew a 0.22, almost three times the legal limit of 0.08 for drunken driving, according to Kennedy.

A check of Ward's record showed prior drunken driving incidents in 1985 and 2019, Kennedy added.

