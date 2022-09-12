Man gets job using Social Security number that wasn’t his, feds say. He’s prison-bound

A Mexican citizen living in Iowa fraudulently used a Social Security number as his own when applying for work, according to federal authorities. He got the job, and now he has been sentenced to prison.

In his signed plea agreement, Eric Jimenez Del Carmen admitted he knowingly used a Social Security number that wasn’t his when applying for a job with an Iowa food manufacturer in November 2019.

“(He) used the Social Security number to obtain employment” as he did not have his own government-assigned number, according to the plea agreement.

Prosecutors say he also obtained a California ID, a U.S. passport, an I-9 tax form and at least two bank accounts with the number, according to the government’s sentencing memorandum. He began using someone else’s Social Security number in 2006.

The 39-year-old man, of Denison, pleaded guilty to misuse of a Social Security number in April. Now months later, he’s been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison, according to a Sept. 12 news release.

Del Carmen’s defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Sept. 12.

Prosecutors argued for a “substantial period of incarceration,” citing Del Carmen’s prior convictions.

“Looking at the defendant’s criminal history it is very apparent that the defendant is not interested in living a lawful life,” authorities said. “The defendant has a very consistent pattern of using alcohol, including driving while under the influence, beginning in 2002. He also has been involved in assaultive behavior and obstruction of law enforcement.”

Del Carmen’s defense attorney asked for a shorter sentence of 15 months in prison “given the non-violent nature of the offense and (his) ability to rehabilitate through successful treatment.” He said Del Carmen’s prior convictions occurred when he was 16.

The attorney added his client “is described as an excellent father and good provider for his family.”

Denison is about 120 miles northwest of Des Moines.

