Man gets at least 20 years in prison for killing partner in North Idaho

Sep. 10—A 56-year-old man will spend at least 20 years in prison after killing his longtime girlfriend last summer at Spirit Lake.

First District Judge Scott Wayman on Friday sentenced John D. Dalton to 20 years to life in prison.

Dalton was arrested in August 2021 for shooting and killing Tina Swor, according to court documents. Swor, 56, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dalton pleaded guilty March 21 to second-degree murder as part of a plea agreement. The charge was a reduction from the first-degree murder charge he initially faced.

Prosecutors argued for Dalton to be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison while the defense asked for 10 years fixed and 10 years indeterminate.