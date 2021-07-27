Man gets lengthy prison time for child rape, related crimes

Jul. 27—A Jamestown-area man has been given a lengthy state prison term plus 15 years of probation and faces lifetime sexual offender registration after admitting he raped two children.

Jared Edward Ryckman was sentenced Friday to a total of 10 to 20 years in state prison followed by 15 years of probation by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas President Judge John Spataro. Ryckman was given 323 days of pre-sentence jail credit.

Ryckman, 20, was charged in September 2020 by Pennsylvania State Police with child rape and related crimes for sexual assaults on two children between July 2019 and July 31, 2020, in South Shenango Township. The children were ages 7 and 10 when the crimes began while Ryckman was age 19, according to court documents.

In April of this year, Ryckman pleaded guilty in county court to three counts of rape of a child, two third-degree felony counts of indecent assault, one count of attempted rape of a child, and one count of aggravated indecent assault.

Each count of rape of a child is a first-degree felony with a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of 40 years.

In sentencing Ryckman, Spataro ordered all of the following sentences be served at the same time.

Ryckman was ordered to serve 10 to 20 years on each of the three child rape counts followed by 15 years of probation.

The attempted child rape charge is a first-degree felony with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and the aggravated indecent assault charge is a second-degree felony with a maximum of 10 years in jail.

Spataro sentenced Ryckman to serve a minimum of five years and up to 30 years on each of those counts. The upper range of the sentence was set at 30 years due to the victims each being under the age of 13.

The two indecent assault counts are third-degree felonies with a maximum of seven years in jail. Spataro sentenced Ryckman to serve one to seven years on each of those counts.

Ryckman also is classified as a Tier III sexual offender due to his crimes and must register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life.

In addition to the jail time and lifetime sexual offender registration, the judge ordered Ryckman to pay court costs.

