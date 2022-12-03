Man gets life in 2019 shooting death of his girlfriend

Dec. 2—HENDERSON — A Vance County man is set to spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of his girlfriend in 2019.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety reported that Patrick Thomas Watson, 26, was admitted to Central Prison on Nov. 23, a day after the jury returned its verdict in the death of Brittany Pruitt.

Prosecutors ruled out seeking the death penalty at "an early stage" of the case, District Attorney Mike Waters said. Under state law, death or life without parole are the only possible sentences for a first-degree murder conviction.

Pruitt left behind three children, her parents and her siblings, prosecutors said.

"Our office thanks the jury for its commitment to listen to all of the evidence presented during the trial, which spanned seven days," Waters said. "We are also thankful that Brittany's family had faith in our office to seek a just result. Although Mr. Watson has been brought to justice, this will not absolve the pain inflicted upon Brittany's family."

But Watson's lawyer, Mitch Styres, has already indicated he'll appeal the case to the N.C. Court of Appeals, and he's also asked local judges to set aside the verdict.

His "motion for appropriate relief" among other things questioned whether the jury "acted with a contemptuous or flagrant disregard of its duties" because it deliberated for less than 40 minutes before returning the verdict on Nov. 22.

It came back so quickly, Styres said, that he didn't have time to relay to Watson the prosecution's last-minute offer of a plea agreement that would've sent him to prison for 12 to 15 1/2 years on a charge of second-degree murder.

Court documents indicate that Pruitt's death happened on the morning of June 10, 2019, at a home in rural Vance County east of Henderson off Stewart Farm Road. The Vance County Sheriff's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation handled the case.

Search-warrant applications from former sheriff's office Sgt. Michael Hawley said Pruitt had been shot in the head.

A 911 caller summoned medics and law enforcement by reporting a possible suicide at the home. Watson told investigators at the scene he was in the bathroom when he heard "four to five" shots.

Hawley said Pruitt's wound was in her left temple, and added that she was right-handed. The crime scene "may have been compromised," as it appeared she may have been "shot in one location and moved to another."

Watson admitted "washing his hands and changing his shirt" before emergency responders arrived, and investigators found "drugs and narcotics" at the scene in addition to a weapon used in the shooting, Hawley said.

They also learned that Pruitt and her boyfriend "had a turbulent relationship" and that she would speak of their troubles with friends on Instagram.

In the course of three searches, investigators seized a .380-caliber Hornaday shell casing, three pillows with cases, a DNA swab from Watson and the contents of Pruitt's Instagram account.

Watson was charged with first-degree murder on June 28, 2019.

Before the trial, Superior Court Judge Cindy Sturges barred prosecutors from introducing any evidence about an earlier shooting that happened at Watson's home, and about "alleged pornographic images of persons under 18 years of age" alleged "to have been found on the cellphone of Patrick Watson during a search."

Court records show that in October 2021, a grand jury indicted Watson on three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. That case remains pending.

Styres in court documents said the offered plea agreement would've "dismissed the other pending charges" against Watson.

The defense lawyer's requests for a Court of Appeals review and the motion for appropriate relief are separate and will proceed on separate tracks.

State law says a motion for appropriate relief must first go to the senior resident superior court judge — John Dunlow, in this region's judicial district — for assignment. As the trial judge in the case, Sturges "is empowered to act" on the motion, but if she's unavailable, Dunlow can give it to another judge.

In addition to the complaint about the jury's quick return, Styres argues that prosecutors failed to prove premeditation or deliberation, that Hawley presented "false testimony regarding his knowledge of the victim's Facebook records," that prosecutors hadn't shared those records with the defense, and that the Facebook records "contained exculpatory evidence of the victim's state of mind and statements regarding suicide."

Facebook and Instagram belong to the same company, Meta Platforms Inc. Facebook bought Instagram in 2012.

A motion for appropriate relief by definition asks judges "to correct a purported error" in legal proceedings, according to UNC Chapel Hill's School of Government.

Contact Ray Gronberg at rgronberg@hendersondispatch.com or by phone at 252-436-2850.