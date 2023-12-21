Man gets life for gunning down his child's mother at Pensacola Home Depot

The man accused of shooting and killing the mother of his child at a Pensacola Home Depot has been convicted of the crime after confessing on the witness stand. The judge immediately sentenced Keith Agee to life in prison.

After deliberating about three hours, the jury found Agee guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence. He was also found guilty of one of two counts of aggravated battery for injuring an employee during the shooting.

Agee was acquitted for a second charge of aggravated battery for injuring another employee due to lack of evidence.

During his trial, Agee confessed on the stand that he drove to the Pensacola Home Depot on Aug. 11 and shot Brooklyn Sims out of anger for allegedly giving him a sexually transmitted disease.

When he tested positive for the disease, Agee said he immediately left his job in Calvert, Alabama, and drove to his grandmother's house, grabbed his firearm and continued to Pensacola.

Agee said he felt "enraged, betrayed, and hurt" after receiving the call about his diagnoses, and he told the jury after hearing the news he intended to drive to Pensacola and "get revenge" on Sims.

Keith Agee stands as the judge exits the courtroom during his trial at the M.C. Blanchard Judicial Building in Pensacola on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Agee is on trial for first-degree premeditated murder in the death of Brooklynn Sims in August at the Home Depot on North Davis Highway in Pensacola.

Keith Agee’s mother, Sheila Agee, is also charged with Sims’ murder. Law enforcement believe Sheila Agee helped her son kill Sims.

The mother allegedly texted her son that if he didn't kill Sims, then he was "a mf b**ch." She also allegedly told Keith Agee to be careful when he kills Sims "as long as you don't shoot me."

Sims was working as an inventory associate for WIS International at Home Depot when Agee shot her. Sheila Agee also worked for WIS International as a manager and according to text messages between mother and son, Sheila said she would give Keith the address so he could kill Sims away from the daughter they shared.

Sheila Agee’s next court date is scheduled for Feb. 28, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Keith Agee convicted of killing child's mother at Home Depot