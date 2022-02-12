Man gets life for murder of another man outside Belle Glade nightclub in 2020

Click here to view the homicides tracker in a larger window »

WEST PALM BEACH — A 43-year-old Belle Glade man received a life prison sentence this week after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in a 2020 fatal shooting, according to Palm Beach County court records.

Investigators wrote that Richard Oscar Singleton “executed” Tekeyo Lumpkin outside a Belle Glade nightclub Nov. 15, 2020. The shooting followed a fight between Singleton, Lumpkin and two other men along Southwest Fifth Street that began with the three men beating Lumpkin, according to court records.

During the fight, Singleton returned to his car and retrieved a gun, then stood over Lumpkin, who was 43, and shot him, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported. Police in Orange County took Singleton into custody two weeks later. He fled there by car after the shooting, according to his arrest report.

Circuit Judge Sarah Willis imposed the life sentence Monday at the end of the trial, which court records indicate covered two days.

Lumpkin’s death was one of 99 confirmed homicides in Palm Beach County during 2020 and one of five recorded that year in Belle Glade, according to a Palm Beach Post online database.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Belle Glade man gets life sentence in Southwest Fifth Street shooting