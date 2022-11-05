Man gets life for murder in shooting death

Nov. 5—A 30-year-old Brunswick man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for the 2020 shooting death of the father of three following an argument at a gathering outside the city's Mercer-Altama apartments.

Ramondria Jalone Johnson Jr. will not be eligible for parole for 30 years, according to the terms of the life sentence for felony murder handed down by Glynn County Superior Court Judge Robert Guy.

Johnson additionally was sentenced to five consecutive years for possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and 10 additional years' probation for criminal damage to property.

Johnson shot Alfred Hill, 27, on the night of Oct. 23, 2020, after the two men exchanged words near a vehicle on R Street outside the apartment complex.

Hill was at a memorial gathering for a family member standing beside a cousin's vehicle when he and Johnson began arguing. Witnesses heard Johnson say "I've got mine" before pulling a handgun.

Johnson shot Hill twice and a bullet also struck the vehicle.

One bullet struck Hill in the shoulder before tearing into his chest and lungs, causing massive internal bleeding. A second bullet struck Hill in the leg.

Hill ran from the scene before collapsing on nearby Lee Street with fatal wounds.

Family members initially did not realize Hill had been shot.

Three family members later identified Johnson as the shooter.

Johnson later turned himself in to authorities, giving no statement.

A jury found Johnson guilty of murder during a trial at the county courthouse that began June 22 of this year and ended June 29.

No motive for the shooting has been determined.

Johnson's defense attorney, Wrix McIlvane, told The News on Friday that he plans to request a new trial. He has 30 days to do so.

"Mr. Johnson maintains his innocence and I will be filing a motion for a new trial on his behalf," McIlvane told The News. "There are serious and troubling issues that occurred during the course of this trial that we believe caused manifest injustice to occur, and they will come to light soon. The right to a fair trial is a fundamental constitutional right of all citizens. He and the family of Mr. Hill, as well as the people of Glynn County, deserve a new trial."