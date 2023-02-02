Man gets life in prison for 2015 murder in restaurant parking lot

A man convicted in the 2015 murder of a 20-year-old in a Montgomery Burger King parking lot was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday, District Attorney Daryl Bailey said in a news release.

Travon Williams, now 25, shot Dundrell Young multiple times and robbed him in the Burger King parking lot on East South Boulevard on Sept. 27, 2015. Judge James Anderson sentenced Williams to life in prison for his two counts of capital murder.

A jury found Williams guilty of "one count of capital murder for using a firearm during the commission of a robbery and one count of capital murder for shooting inside an occupied vehicle," according to the news release.

Williams would not be eligible for parole until he has served 30 years in prison.

In 2018, three other men pleaded guilty to Young's murder under Alabama's accomplice law. Jordan Graham, 26; Tarick Moore, 26; Martavius Jamarquis Tyus, 27, pleaded guilty to felony murder charges.

Anderson was the judge in their case, too, and sentenced Tyus and Graham to 20 years each and Moore to a 20-and-five split sentence.

Alabama's accomplice law holds co-defendants guilty of murder if someone dies when they are committing a crime and allows prosecutors to charge people with murder even if they are not accused of directly killing a victim.

District Attorney Daryl Bailey addressed Young's family in the news release.

“This sentence was the culmination of an emotional journey for Mr. Young’s family and close friends," Bailey said in the press release. "While I know nothing can ease the pain of being robbed of getting to see him mature into adulthood, I hope it brings them comfort knowing the person responsible for the senseless murder of their beloved ‘DJ’ is off our streets and will most likely spend the rest of his life behind bars.”

