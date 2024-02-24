Man gets life in prison for beating man to death at St. Pete bar

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was sentenced to life in prison for beating a man to death at a St. Petersburg sports bar in January 2020.

Kristoff Alexander King was found guilty of first-degree capital murder and was sentenced to life in prison for the death of Scott Jenks, according to court documents.

Surveillance video of the incident showed Jenks, 48, beg King for his life multiple times during an hour-long beating in the parking lot near The Sports Bar and Grill along 94th Avenue North, according to court documents.

An arrest warrant indicated the beating may have been racially motivated.

Deputies said Jenks was walking in the parking lot of the Northgate shopping plaza around 2:56 a.m. At 3:07, police said you can hear Jenks pleading and begging for Kristoff to “please stop.” Detectives said the beating didn’t stop until 4:26 a.m., one hour and 19 minutes after it began.

The warrant goes on to say that King yelled back at the victim using “numerous racial epithets indicative of a hate crime.”

King allegedly yelled, “F*** you! F*** your white life! White mother f*****!”

