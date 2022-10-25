Man gets life in prison for murder of Machesney Park woman

Shane E. Bouma, 41, of Machesney Park is charged with first-degree murder and home invasion in the death of Ellen Marsh, 72.

ROCKFORD — A Machesney Park man was sentenced to natural life in prison Friday for the murder of a 74-year-old woman.

Shane Bouma, 42, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to first-degree murder in connection with January 2021 strangulation death of Ellen Marsh inside the Marsh's home at the 300 block of Old Harlem Road.

According to a news release from the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Bouma had been involved in a domestic disturbance with his former girlfriend when he left the scene and forced his way into Marsh’s home to hide from police.

More:Man had 'no connection' to 74-year-old Machesney Park woman he's accused of killing

Bouma then strangled Marsh and stole her car, cash, and jewelry.

Sheriff’s deputies eventually found Bouma and the stolen car at an apartment in the 1500 block of Seventh Street. Deputies then went to the address where the vehicle was registered and found the residence unlocked and Marsh’s body inside.

Shortly after the homicide, police described Marsh as a victim of opportunity and said Bouma had no prior connection to her.

Home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual assault charges against Bouma are still pending. The case is set for a status hearing on Dec. 2.

Ken DeCoster covers business news and features. Contact him at 815-987-1391, kdecoster@rrstar.com or @DeCosterKen.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Shane Bouma sentenced to life in prison for murder of Ellen Marsh