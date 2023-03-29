Man gets life in prison for shooting 2 Henry County teens to death days before Thanksgiving

A McDonough man will spend his life behind bars after he was convicted for killing a pregnant teenager and her boyfriend days before Thanksgiving.

Aljanon Antwan Joyner, 20, pled guilty Wednesday to two counts each of malice murder, felony murder, feticide, aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and one count of possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18.

He was sentenced to serve life followed by 25 years in prison.

Joyner was 17 at the time of the crime.

Joyner is accused of killing 18-year-old Savannah Fulmer and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Dahmir Robinson. Their bodies were found in Fulmer’s car on Thanksgiving morning in 2019.

Prosecutors said the victims met Joyner in the City Square neighborhood in McDonough on Nov. 27. Joyner had texted them and agreed to buy marijuana from them.

Joyner later told police he didn’t bring any money and planned to rob the couple.

While he was in the car, he shot Fulmer and Robinson each once in the head before leaving the scene,

Fulmer was pregnant with her first child, a girl.

Fulmer, a senior at Eagle’s Landing High School who played for the softball team, and Robinson, a 2019 graduate of Woodland High School, had been in a relationship for three years, according to family.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to one of Fulmer’s coaches, Brittany Lewis, shortly after her death.

“Savannah was one of the most memorable kids I will ever coach. She always did everything I asked of her, not always with a smile, but always with respect,” Lewis said.