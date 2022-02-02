Man gets life in stabbing deaths of estranged wife, contractor, Texas prosecutor says

A Texas man was sentenced to life in prison in the stabbing deaths of his estranged wife and a contractor who was installing flooring at her home, authorities said.

Brian Bullock, 37, was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life without parole on Monday, Feb. 1, the Harris County District Attorney’s office said in a news release.

Prosecutors say the Houston resident stabbed his estranged wife, Michelle Bullock, 29, and contractor, Mark Kiel, 56, with a SOG tactical knife 27 times. The stabbing occurred on Nov. 4, 2018 at her home near Tomball, about 33 miles northwest of Houston, according to media reports.

Bullock was out on bail “for previously attacking his ex-wife,” according to the news release.

Bullock’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

“She was trying to get away from her abuser, and had even moved away and tried to hide, when he tracked her down and viciously attacked her,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in the release.

Bullock claimed self-defense during his trial, the DA’s office said. He testified that he was trained by the Army to “locate, seek and destroy the enemy.”

One of the 27 stab wounds sustained by the victims was almost a foot long, , authorities said.

“He was losing control and power over her, and it finally got to the point that he decided if he couldn’t have her, then no one would,” assistant District Attorney Stephany Abner said in the release. “We can see from their communications that he completely unraveled.”

