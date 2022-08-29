Man gets life without parole in shooting death of 7-year-old outside Phipps Plaza

The man accused of shooting and killing a 7-year-old girl in the parking lot of Phipps Plaza has been sentenced to life without parole.

Kennedy Maxie was shot on Dec. 21, 2020 as she sat in the back seat of her aunt’s car outside of Saks Fifth Avenue. She died the day after Christmas.

Prosecutors said Daquan Reed, who was a convicted felon, was angry after he was robbed in the parking lot and started shooting.

Reed was convicted of murder, three counts of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property in the first degree and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.