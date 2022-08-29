Man gets life without parole in shooting death of 7-year-old outside Phipps Plaza
The man accused of shooting and killing a 7-year-old girl in the parking lot of Phipps Plaza has been sentenced to life without parole.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Kennedy Maxie was shot on Dec. 21, 2020 as she sat in the back seat of her aunt’s car outside of Saks Fifth Avenue. She died the day after Christmas.
TRENDING STORIES:
Man found guilty of murder in death of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie
Trial begins for man accused of shooting 7-year-old who was Christmas shopping with family
7-year-old in critical condition after hit by bullet in shooting near Phipps Plaza
Prosecutors said Daquan Reed, who was a convicted felon, was angry after he was robbed in the parking lot and started shooting.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Reed was convicted of murder, three counts of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property in the first degree and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.