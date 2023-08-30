Man gets life without parole for the 2022 murder and robbery of Sean Chapman

A man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for the murder and robbery of Sean Chapman, who was found shot to death in his northwest Des Moines apartment in 2022.

34-year-old Dontaye Burton was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murder in the first degree, and a sentence not to exceed 25 years for robbery in the first degree. Burton is also required to pay restitution of $150,000 to the estate of Chapman.

He did not make an additional statement at the sentencing hearing.

Alleged co-conspirators Dustin Goben, 36, and Antonio Ross, 34, were previously acquitted. Ross faces a second trial, however, on a robbery charge set for Nov. 13.

Prosecutors in both trials argued that Burton was the gunman who shot Chapman in the head. The jury began deliberating in Burton's case Tuesday afternoon and returned its verdict Wednesday.

According to witnesses and video from outside the apartment, Chapman and Burton argued over a drug transaction in the early morning of July 17, 2022, ending in a "tussle" that Chapman won. The video shows Ross, Burton and Goben talking in the parking lot outside afterward and captures a movement by Goben that prosecutors contended was him handing Burton a gun. He then left the complex, only to return several hours later.

The state's key witness, Auda'cee Lamay, was staying with Chapman at the time and testified she heard knocking on the door, and Chapman going to open it. She testified she heard voices, then a gunshot, and Burton then came into the bedroom and pointed a gun at her, threatening to "smoke" her.

She remained in the apartment for more than an hour before she was able to escape.

Police found the murder weapon under a floor mat in Burton's truck, which also contained several items from Chapman's apartment, and prosecutors say Burton lied repeatedly in a subsequent interview with police, claiming the items in question were his and denying he'd ever been in Chapman's apartment.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter@NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

Previous reporting by William Morris was used in this article.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Man to serve life behind bars for the 2022 northwest Des Moines murder