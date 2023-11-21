Man gets life without parole in molestation case first reported in Oconee County

A child molestation case that shocked even the prosecutor has ended with a prison sentence in Newton County Superior Court.

The investigation against the suspect, Derrick Alan Crooms, 47, began in late 2021 in Oconee County, where sheriff’s deputies took the initial report. But the investigation showed the assaults on the children also occurred in other jurisdictions.

Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randy McGinley announced Tuesday that Crooms has been sentenced to the maximum of life in prison without parole.

Some of the victims were less than 5 years old when the molestations and rapes began, according to McGinley.

“Even while seeing the worst of humanity, there are cases, like this one, that shock us all,” McGinley said in a statement released from his office in Covington.

“The bravery of the victims in this case cannot be overstated. It’s hard to imagine the strength needed to confront their abuser and share their thoughts in open court. They were able to not only tell the defendant how his abuse affected them, but that they are all strong enough to move on,” the district attorney said.

Sex crimes: GBI probe spurred by Oconee Sheriff's Office leads to arrest of suspect in child-rape case

When the allegations first surfaced, Oconee investigators learned that Crooms and his wife were living in a campground, deputies said at the time. The wife was working as a traveling nurse, deputies said.

Because most of the crimes occurred outside Oconee County, the case was turned over to Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent Haylee Peacock, who worked with Newton County investigator Adrianne Roop on the investigation.

Investigators also discovered that Crooms had abused children outside the state of Georgia, according to the GBI.

Crooms was scheduled for trial in September in Covington, but he entered guilty pleas to four counts of rape, three counts of incest, seven counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, five counts of child molestation and one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Sentencing was delayed until a presentencing investigation was conducted on Crooms’ background.

The majority of the abuse occurred in Newton County, according to McGinley.

Crooms had a prior record of child molestation dating back to 1996. The victim in that earlier case told FOX-5 TV in 2021 that Crooms served four years and was released. Then in 2017, she said, a judge allowed him to be removed from the sex offender registry, a decision which she had objected.

At the sentencing this month, McGinley said all of the victims provided impact statements, either as testimony in court or through written statements. Other relatives also spoke of the impact the assaults had on the youngsters.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Man gets life sentence for child rapes first reported in Oconee County