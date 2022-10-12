Man gets life without possibility of parole in murder of ex-wife, her brother

Oct. 11—A man who gunned down his wife and brother was sentenced Tuesday to life without the possibility of parole.

Moris Gilmete was found guilty of shooting 34-year-old Louise Abraham, the mother of Gilmete's four children, and Carlos Abraham, 20 while they were drinking at their Union Avenue apartments in September 2019. Gilmete was also found guilty of recklessly evading a police officer and carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle after hopping in his car after the shooting and leading police on a high-speed chase on Highway 178.

Gilmete eventually crashed into the Oswell off-ramp, which was closed for construction.

At trial, Gilmete said he was inebriated during the shooting, after telling a different story when he first was apprehended by Bakersfield Police Department detectives. He initially told police the first shot went off accidentally and then he started to shoot everyone.