Man gets maximum sentence in 2018 murder of a Hampton woman

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A man convicted of killing a Hampton woman in 2018 has received a maximum 45-year sentence for the murder.

Gregory Ricardo Burwell

On Monday, a Hampton jury convicted Gregory Ricardo Burwell of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a murder.

Previous Coverage: Suspect in custody for Hampton homicide

“ I’m proud of my office for working alongside local authorities to successfully prosecute and advocate for the victim and her family members. Violent crime is not tolerated in the Commonwealth, and we will continue aggressively prosecuting it statewide. Justice has been served.” said Attorney General Miyares.

On July 4, 2018, Hampton police found 36-year-old Kelly Phillips, of Hampton, lying down with gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene. She died a short time later in the hospital.

Virginia Assistant Attorney General Molly Newton served as lead prosecutor in this case.

