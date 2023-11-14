Man gets maximum sentence in 2018 murder of a Hampton woman
A man convicted of killing a Hampton woman in 2018 has received a maximum 45-year sentence for the murder.
There's less than 100 days until Super Bowl LVIII — are you ready to watch?
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde debate who should be the next head coach for Texas A&M following the departure of Jimbo Fisher. Many big names such as Dan Lanning, Eli Drinkwitz, Lane Kiffin, Kalen DeBoer & Deion Sanders are in the mix as interesting prospects to lead the Aggies next year.
For decades, the Barefoot Contessa has entrusted her dishes to Cali's own Olio Santo.
The Cybertruck's newly-updated purchase agreement, which had included the controversial clause as of last week, has now been removed
These unisex bags are my newest wardrobe staples and they're perfect for year-round use. The post Everyone needs a crossbody bag and these 2 are the best I’ve ever used — here’s why appeared first on In The Know.
Disney's film struggles will take time to correct as "The Marvels" drew in a dismal $47 million domestically during its opening weekend — the worst performance in the MCU franchise history.
Stocks soar after the CPI inflation data boosts bets that the Fed is done with hiking rates and could start cutting them next year.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
The "Jojo Rabbit" Oscar winner doesn't want to rush his ride to a galaxy far, far away.
Arturia’s Black Friday sale is officially live, offering 50 percent off discounts on a wide array of software collections. Grab the V Collection 9 for $300 or Pigments for $100, among other deals.
Nine-year-old Oliver Gorrod wins a contest sponsored by Mini and Crayola to create a custom crayon-inspired vinyl car wrap.
While the costs of proteins have mostly moderated, prices of some sides and dessert ingredients are up.
You'll find holiday gifts for everyone on your list, from marked-down Lego advent calendars to a Keurig that's 50% off.
Renee Miller delves into how much we should see young players stand out before inserting them into fantasy football lineups.
Home Depot customers are still straying away from bigger ticket items.
The 401(k) contribution limit for 2024 is $23,000, or $30,500 if you’re at least 50. Learn about the 2024 limits and other upcoming 401(k) changes.
This isn't the first time Trevon Diggs has wanted to see his brother leave the Bills.
Vander Esch has dealt with several neck injuries during his six seasons in the. NFL.
Staples are still expensive, but a growing list of stuff is getting cheaper.
Ty Chandler is among a group of widely available RBs ready to help fantasy managers. Andy Behrens reveals his top Week 11 pickups.