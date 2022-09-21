Man gets maximum sentence for child's death

Sep. 21—RUSHVILLE — Monday, Rush Superior Court Judge Brian Hill sentenced Robert Scott Geise to serve 40 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Geise was convicted August 26 of neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury or death, a Level 1 Felony, following a jury trial.

The 40 year sentence was the maximum possible sentence for this conviction, according to Rush County Prosecutor Phil Caviness.

Geise also was convicted of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 Felony, and possession of a device or substance used to interfere with a drug or alcohol screening test, a Class B Misdemeanor, and received concurrent sentences for those crimes.

At trial, Geise claimed that the 4-year-old child in his care has fallen from a small backyard swing set and died from his injuries. Throughout the four day trial, Caviness presented evidence that included the testimony of three doctors who unequivocally stated that the child's injuries could not have been caused by such a fall.

First, the Emergency Department doctor testified that the child had suffered multiple blunt trauma injuries to his head, torso and extremities, almost none of which would occur from a short fall from a swing set ladder. The doctor testified that the injuries sustained by the child were the type seen in car crashes or a fall from a great height.

Next, a child abuse pediatric doctor from Riley Hospital testified that she reviewed the medical records and other reports, and opined that the child's injuries were not caused by a fall from a swing set. She diagnosed the injuries as child abuse.

Third, the doctor who performed an autopsy in this case testified that the child suffered two separate, fatal injuries: one to his head and another to his abdomen. In addition, she noted the extensive bruising and abrasions in a number of areas of the child's body. She concluded that the death was a homicide, and the child's injuries had been inflicted upon him by another person.

The evidence also showed that Geise had been alone with the victim on the morning of the child's death, and was the only person who could have inflicted any injuries on the child.

Other evidence established that Geise was serving a Henry County sentence on house arrest at the time of the death, was having illegal drugs delivered to his house, and that a subsequent search of his home found methamphetamine in his wallet and synthetic urine and a device designed to simulate urination were found in his backpack.

Geise originally told investigators that he saw the child fall from the ladder of the swing set, but when he testified in his defense at trial changed that story to say he never mentioned the ladder and that the child could have fallen from higher up.

The prosecutor replayed the prior recorded statement for the jury, where Geise clearly told investigators that he had seen the child fall backwards from near the top rung of the swing set ladder.

After sentencing, Caviness said, "The jury seemed to struggle with the fact that we couldn't tell them exactly what happened to the child. The only one who knows that is Mr. Geise, but in the end the jury did its job and Mr. Geise's sentence provides the best justice for the victim that our system allows."

Caviness also expressed gratitude for the jury's service, as well as the efforts of the Raleigh Volunteer Fire Department, Detectives Randy Meek and Joshua Brinson, and all of the investigators involved in the case. — Information provided