CHARLOTTE – A man convicted of shooting at police during a high-speed chase early last year has been sentenced to a minimum of 52 years in prison.

Michael Justin Hyde, 29, drew a 50- to 75-year sentence for assault with intent to murder from Eaton County Circuit Judge Janice Cunningham on Monday, the Eaton County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Cunningham also imposed the mandatory 2 years in prison for felony firearm possession, which runs consecutively to Hyde's other sentences.

Hyde in May was convicted on 13 counts stemming from a chase on Interstates 69 and 96 in April 2021. Authorities said he fired multiple rounds at Charlotte officers, one of which struck the windshield of a patrol car. No officers were injured.

The chase began after Charlotte officers spotted a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shots-fired incident in Eaton Rapids. At the time, Hyde was free on bond in another case and is already in prison for that offense, officials said.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office, Ingham County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police and officers from the Grand Ledge, Lansing and Lansing Township departments helped Charlotte police during the incident.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Man gets minimum of 52 years in prison for shooting at police in Eaton County