Man gets nearly 5 years in prison for robbing NH, MA banks

A man has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for six bank robberies in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, taking more than $25,000 total.

Eric Mohan, 48, received a 57-month federal prison sentence on Thursday. He had pleaded guilty to the crimes in September.

Prosecutors said in February, Mohan first robbed a Triangle Credit Union in Manchester, New Hampshire using a demand note. He robbed a Salem Five Bank in Tewksbury, Massachusetts twice, an Align Credit Union in Danvers, and then two other credit unions in New Hampshire.

He was arrested in April after the Federal Bureau of Investigation had identified his vehicle and tracked him to a credit union in New Hampshire. Prosecutors said while being arrested, Mohan dropped a bag containing more than $10,000 and a demand note.

Mohan’s lawyer had asked for a four-year prison sentence, saying the robberies were motivated by “a desperate drug addiction” that Mohan has sought treatment for. He has completed spiritual and therapeutic counseling programs.

The lawyer said Mohan, a former teacher, has requested additional substance abuse rehabilitation and mental health counseling services.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

