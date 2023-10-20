Man gets one year in confinement for stealing automotive fuses

Oct. 20—Conasauga Judicial Circuit Judge Cindy Morris accepted a plea from a man charged with felony theft by shoplifting in Whitfield Superior Court on Tuesday.

Defendant Jason Edward Decker entered the plea pro se and was ultimately sentenced to one year in confinement.

"If at any time during this plea you change your mind and you want to be represented by an attorney, I want you to tell me that," Morris told the defendant. "And I will stop right then and let you talk to an attorney ... it's your right under the Constitution."

A prosecutor said the defendant entered a Walmart store and "took possession of automotive fuses."

The maximum sentence for the offense, Morris said, was 10 years.

"One of the allegations in here is that you have been convicted of three prior offenses of theft by shoplifting in Georgia," she noted.

A prosecutor indicated two of the convictions came out of Whitfield County while the other conviction was out of Gordon County.

Morris said the defendant is eligible for credit for time already served in pretrial detention at the local jail.