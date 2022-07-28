Man gets order at Subway — then robs cashier, steals from tip jar, Louisiana cops say

A man who ordered food at a Subway in Louisiana held the cashier at gunpoint after getting his meal, police said.

The robbery happened around 6:15 p.m. July 26 at a Subway in Walker, the Walker Police Department said in a news release.

The man walked into the restaurant and waited for all the other customers in the building to leave, according to police. Then, he ordered and pulled a gun on the cashier once he got the food, demanding money, police said.

The Subway employee handed over cash from the register, and the man stole money from the restaurant’s tip jar before fleeing, the release said.

The man is described as wearing a dark blue or purple beanie, a dark gray Hollisterhoodie with a white stripe down the back, black sweatpants and light gray or tan shoes, according to police. The man also had on dark sunglasses and “a blue medical mask, concealing his face.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walker Police Department at 225-664-3125 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP(7867).

Walker is about 20 miles east of Baton Rouge.

