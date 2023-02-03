Man gets over 10 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct

Feb. 3—An Austin man charged in May of 2021 for criminal sexual conduct with a minor has been sent to prison.

Salomon Blanco Ortiz, 22, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for first degree criminal sexual conduct of a victim under 16 years of age Thursday in Mower County District Court.

He was given credit for 681 days served and is eligible for parole after 10 years.

Ortiz was originally charged with two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct, but entered into a plea agreement in September of last year when he pleaded guilty to one count. The second count was dismissed.

Ortiz was arrested after police were dispatched to an Austin motel regarding a 16-year-old runaway that had been found.

After talking with the victim, who was pregnant with Ortiz's child, police discovered that she had been in a sexual relationship with him for more than a year.

When questioned, Ortiz admitted he knew the victim and that they began a relationship when she was under 16 years old. He also admitted to knowing it was wrong.