Man gets over 14 years for criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Sep. 26—An Austin man charged in the sexual abuse of a then 10-year-old girl in 2019 has been sentenced to over 14 years in prison Monday in Mower County District Court.

Eh Doh Par, 26, was sentenced to 172 months in prison for felony criminal sexual conduct of a child under 16. Two additional felony charges of criminal sexual conduct of a child under 13 were reduced to lesser offenses according to court documents.

Par was charged in June of 2019 after the girl disclosed to an Austin Police Department detective that he had been sexually abusing her, starting when she was just nine-years-old.

The girl said the abuse hurt her and made her feel uncomfortable, while also telling the detective that she was told not to tell anyone.

Par denied the allegations, but did admit to slapping her on the buttocks in a playful manner.

Par will be eligible for parole after 10 years and was given credit for 272 days served.