A Montgomery County man has been sentenced to 20 years and 10 months in prison for the 2019 shooting death of his 72-year-old father, according to a press release from the district attorney's office.

Judge James Anderson sentenced Douglas Scarborough. Scarborough shot his father Jerry T. Scarborough in the head on Aug. 21, 2019, in the home where he lived with his parents.

“This was a heinous, senseless crime. Jerry Scarborough was a very well-respected and much-loved member of our community. For his life to be ended in such a pointless, tragic way by his own son is truly heartbreaking," District Attorney Daryl Bailey said in the news release.

Bailey noted in his news release that he had wanted Scarborough to serve a much longer sentence.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or 479-926-9570.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Man gets over 20 years in prison for killing his 72-year-old father