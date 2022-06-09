Man gets prison for 7th OWI, holding whiskey bottle during arrest

Jun. 9—EAU CLAIRE — A Cumberland man will spend four years in prison for holding a half-empty bottle of whiskey when he got out of his SUV during a traffic stop in Eau Claire.

The man was also arrested for drunken driving for the seventh time during the incident, authorities say.

Joseph T. Long, 41, pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of seventh-offense drunken driving and bail jumping.

Felony counts of threat to law enforcement officer and possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor counts of resisting or failing to stop, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating after revocation were dismissed but considered by Judge Michael Schumacher at sentencing.

Schumacher ordered Long to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison. He was also fined $600 and had his driver's license revoked for three years.

As conditions of supervision, Long must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer noticed an SUV lurched forward and stopped when a traffic light turned green at an intersection on June 3, 2021. The odd behavior led the officer to follow the vehicle, which was headed eastbound on Clairemont Avenue.

The vehicle crossed over the centerline in the road multiple times, prompting the officer to turn on his squad car's emergency lights to perform a traffic stop. The driver didn't stop though, but did drift right and went up on a median island, nearly losing control. The driver then did stop in a parking lot at a nearby business, where the officer commanded him to get out of the SUV.

After initially refusing and cursing at the officer while staying in his vehicle, Long did then get out of the driver's seat while holding a half-empty 1.75-liter bottle of whiskey in one hand. Long's speech was slurred and there was drool coming from his mouth, according to the officer's observations.

The officer told the man to drop the bottle, which he refused to do and issued a verbal threat and racial slur to the officer. After a warning to drop the bottle or be tased was ignored, the officer used his taser on Long, who then fell backward.

During a search of Long, the officer found a glass pipe located in a pants pocket, which later tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. Long was then taken to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital to provide a blood sample that will be tested to determine the amount of alcohol in his bloodstream while he was driving that day.