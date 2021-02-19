Man gets prison for attempted robbery at gunpoint in Altoona

Feb. 19—EAU CLAIRE — A Superior man will spend four years in prison for attempting to rob two men at gunpoint in Altoona.

Sergio M. Roby, 35, pleaded no contest Thursday in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of armed robbery, substantial battery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A felony count of attempted armed robbery and two additional counts of substantial battery were dismissed.

Judge Jon Theisen ordered Roby to spend 10 years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

Roby was fined $880 and ordered to pay $75 a month in restitution.

As conditions of supervision, Roby must maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with the victims.

Roby's co-defendant, Anna S. Harris, 25, of Foxboro, returns to court April 9.

According to the criminal complaint:

Altoona police were called at 3:12 a.m. Saturday, July 18, to a report of a man being pistol whipped near the 600 block of Saxonwood Road.

Officers met with two men in the cul-de-sac of the 600 block of Saxonwood Road.

One of the men had blood coming from the left side of his head.

One of the men said he met a man and woman, later identified as Roby and Harris, at the Happy Hollow Tavern on North Hillcrest Parkway.

The two men and Roby and Harris eventually ended up in a car owned by one of the men.

They drove to Saxonwood Road and walked into a field together.

The men said at one point Roby pulled out a gun and racked the slide.

Roby then asked the men for their wallets and yelled at them to get down.

Roby struck one of the men with the firearm. The second man then jumped toward Roby in an attempt to strip the gun from him.

During the struggle, Roby struck the second man with the gun four to five times on the head and chest.

The second man fell to the ground. As he got up, Roby struck him in the head again with the gun.

The first man told police he thought he would be shot.

The second man ran from the scene to call police.

After the second man ran, Roby pointed the gun at the first man's head. The first man then emptied his pockets, including his wallet and car keys.

Story continues

Both men said Roby and Harris also left the scene.

During the incident, the first man said Harris was very casual about everything. He said it was "like they had the whole thing planned out."

Roby and Harris were identified through Facebook photos.