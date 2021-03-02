Man gets prison in connection with EC drug overdose death

Dan Holtz, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
·2 min read

Mar. 1—EAU CLAIRE — A Chetek man will spend six years in prison in connection with a case where another man died of a drug overdose.

Cody F. Ormond, 32, was sentenced Monday in Eau Claire County Court to an amended felony count of heroin delivery. He was originally charged with a felony count of first-degree reckless homicide.

Judge Emily Long ordered Ormond to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of probation, Ormond must pay $2,331 in restitution.

He also cannot drink alcohol, have contact with known drug dealers or users, or have contact with the victim's family without consent.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police were sent to Regency Inn & Suites, 1828 S. Hastings Way, at 2 p.m. Dec. 17, 2017, concerning an overdose death. Hotel staff reported that a man had been found dead in a room. He was found with his head close to the wall and a chair along the east wall of the room. He was lying face down.

Police and EMS personnel examined the man's body. No signs of trauma were found on the man's body.

Officers identified the man based on his driver's license, which was on a desk in the room. Other items on the desk included a knife, tweezers, pliers and a pair of forceps. There was also what appeared to be residue from a drug.

Hotel staff said they last saw the man at 6 p.m. the previous evening.

After searching the room, officers found an informational pamphlet for the overdose antidote Narcan, several empty beverage bottles, three balloons, several new vials of Narcan and large individually-packaged syringes.

Officers met with the man's girlfriend later that day. She said she had been trying unsuccessfully to get him clean from drugs. The woman indicated she last spoke to the man around 9 p.m. the previous day, at which time he did not sound intoxicated and did not mention having drugs.

The woman said the man had a history of using heroin and would inject the drugs he was using.

The man's body had multiple injection sites on his left arm. One site seemed fresh and had fluid running from it. Authorities examined the man's home the following month and found a series of Facebook communications during the month of December 2017 between the man and Ormond.

Based on the communications, authorities determined the man likely obtained drugs from Ormond.

The man's cause of death was determined to be probable asphyxiation due to drug overdose. Morphine, a metabolite of heroin, was found in his blood.

Ormond, who declined to speak with police, was free on bond for an ongoing 2016 felony case in Eau Claire County.

Ormond was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in August 2017 in Barron County.

Recommended Stories

  • CNN's Chris Cuomo says he 'obviously' can't cover brother

    CNN host Chris Cuomo told viewers Monday that he “obviously” couldn't cover the stories surrounding his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is accused of sexual harassment by two women who work in state government and a third who he allegedly encountered at a wedding. “Obviously, I'm aware of what's going on with my brother,” he said. Both Andrew Cuomo, 63, and Chris, 53, are sons of the late New York Gov. Mario Cuomo.

  • ‘The Last Thing He Wanted To Do Was Die,’ Dr. Laura Berman Says About Teen Son Who Accidentally Overdosed

    Dr. Laura Berman and her husband, Sam Chapman, say their 16-year-old Son, Sammy, was a great, sweet, funny child, who had plans and dreams for his future. But that future was cut short on February 7, 2021, when he died of an accidental drug overdose in his bedroom. Dr. Berman and Sam describe their last interactions with Sammy – and how they discovered him dying on his bedroom floor – in the video above. And, hear what they say life is like without Sammy in it. Hear why the couple says they are speaking out about the tragedy on Monday’s episode of Dr. Phil, “Celebrity TV Doctor Warns Parents after Son’s Quarantine Overdose.” And another family says they are experiencing similar pain after losing their 19-year-old loved one to an unintentional overdose. Check local listings to see where you can tune in. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines? WATCH: Dr. Laura Berman And Husband Say They Had No Idea Teen Son Was On Social Media Talking To Drug Dealer

  • Florida Police Rescue Woman From Vehicle Sinking in Pond

    Police in DeLand, Florida, said they rescued a 73-year-old woman from a car in a pond on February 27.Bodycam footage released by Volusia Sheriff’s Office shows officers heading into the water and bringing the woman out of the vehicle and onto shore.“The first deputy on scene, Nicholas Maletto, headed into the water and was soon joined by Deputy Patrick O’Melia. Together, the deputies pulled the 73-year-old driver out of the sinking vehicle and brought her to shore,” Volusia Sheriff’s Office said. “She’s OK, and Deputy O’Melia even grabbed her purse on the way out.” Credit: Volusia Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • Texas power cooperative files for bankruptcy facing $2bn bill for storms

    The storms may have abated, but the financial fallout is just beginning

  • Pokémon cards worth estimated $50,000 are plundered from Missouri game store, it says

    “It kind of hurts losing something you can’t replace.”

  • Ecuador links deadly prison riots to transnational crime groups

    Ecuadorean officials said on Monday prison riots that left 79 inmates dead last week were linked to organized transnational crime, and said the situation in its penitentiary system remained "tense." Last Tuesday's riots, which left an additional 19 people wounded, were among the bloodiest incidents in the history of the Andean country's penitentiary system and underscored the problems of overcrowding and underfunding that plagued the system. Authorities initially attributed the riots to rivalries between local gangs.

  • Lawmaker breaks down confronting Ercot officials over death of boy in Texas freeze

    CEO of energy supplier said ‘I don’t believe I would’ do anything differently, despite deaths

  • Trump teases a 2024 run and commands GOP loyalty to his holy name in first signature post-presidency speech

    ‘I may even decide to beat them for a third time,’ president says, perpetuating his lie about a ‘stolen election’

  • Sen. Joe Manchin on ending the filibuster: 'Jesus Christ, what don't you understand about 'never'?'

    The filibuster means that 60 votes are needed to pass most legislation in the Senate.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Demonizes Big Tech. She and Her Husband Just Sold Up to $210,000 in Tech Stocks.

    Drew Angerer/GettyWhen she was running for office, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) constantly antagonized tech giants like Facebook for allegedly censoring and silencing pro-Trump Republicans, and vowed to fight what she called the “Silicon Valley Cartel” after being elected to Congress.During her first two months on Capitol Hill, Greene has loudly ratcheted up the anti-tech rhetoric. But shortly after her swearing-in, she quietly moved to offload significant stock holdings in the very same companies she so vehemently denounced—netting a healthy sum in the process.According to her latest financial disclosure form, released on Feb. 19, Greene and her husband sold anywhere from $49,000 to $210,000 worth of shares in Facebook, Google, Apple, and Amazon on Jan. 20.It’s unclear exactly how much Greene and her husband, Perry, made from each individual company stock, since congressional forms only list broad value ranges, but it may have been as much as $65,000 each for the four tech stocks. Some shares were owned jointly between the couple and others were owned solely by her husband.Greene’s only other public financial disclosure form, filed in May 2020 when she was a candidate, lists joint or spousal ownership of up to $65,000 in Apple stock, $30,000 in Facebook stock, $30,000 in Amazon stock, and $15,000 in Google stock. The couple sold these holdings in January at a profit—the official form lists capital gains above $200—but the precise figure is unknown.The Sickening History of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s HometownIn light of the growing push from good-government advocates for lawmakers to sell off their holdings of individual stocks to avoid conflicts of interest, Greene’s sell-off could be perhaps welcomed. But her financial disclosure report shows she remains invested in a number of other companies, from Fortune 500 giants like Goldman Sachs and Lockheed Martin to the sports gambling platform DraftKings and activewear brand Lululemon.There’s also the plain irony that Greene was personally invested in, and later profited off, tech companies that she had excoriated for months as totalitarian tools of evil and social control. A spokesperson for Greene did not respond to requests for comment about her stock sale and why she invested in the companies to begin with.Like many hardcore Trump Republicans, Greene has oriented her politics around “cancel culture” and Big Tech’s alleged censorship of those promoting pro-Trump views. On her social media platforms, where she has hundreds of thousands of followers, Greene posts fresh, steaming outrage about them on a near-daily basis.Facebook, shares of which Greene and her husband sold for up to $65,000 net gain on Jan. 20, have been a constant target for her as a candidate and as a member of Congress. Last September, the platform removed a post from Greene in which she posed with a gun next to images of the progressive “Squad,” on the grounds it incited violence. The GOP candidate claimed she was being canceled and now wears a face mask in Congress with the message “CENSORED.”At various points in 2020, Greene called Facebook racist for promoting a message to support Black-owned businesses during the holiday season and slammed it as anti-semitic for censoring the far-right Islamophobic provocateur Laura Loomer. She also accused Facebook of allowing “ANTIFA” to carry out terrorist attacks and charged that the social media platform had “canceled our kids.”In October, when a Facebook spokesperson tweeted they would not link to a New York Post story on Hunter Biden, the Georgia Republican tweeted in outrage that “the Silicon Valley Cartel has taken the First Amendment and ripped it to shreds.”“When I get to Congress,” declared Greene, “Big Tech will be held accountable!”Ironically, in June 2020, the Facebook investor publicly called on her many thousands of followers to use a competitor instead. “For those of yall tired of being censored by Facebook,” she wrote, “I encourage you to open a Parler account today!”Greene has been less critical of the other tech companies she once owned, but her broadsides against the “Silicon Valley Cartel” leave little room for nuance, especially given Google, Amazon, and Apple’s dominance of the sector.Marjorie Taylor Greene Hangs Anti-Trans Sign Outside Office of Congresswoman With Trans DaughterGreene’s tech stock sell-offs could be interpreted as a sign she wished to sever any financial links to companies she had so stridently opposed. A Greene spokesperson did not respond to questions about why she and her husband sold the shares when they did.Barely two weeks after her stock sale, though, Greene was calling on like-minded conservatives to harness the free market system to develop alternatives to the tech companies she’d previously been financing.“Conservatives must join together to invest, develop, and compete in Big Tech in order to protect our conservative values and speech from the never ending cries of the thought police. This would give people the ability to choose the online “community” they invest themselves in,” tweeted Greene on Feb. 7.“The Silicon Valley cartel controlling social media, free speech, and even targeting to take down rising competition, like Parler, must be stopped. The way to stop it is in the free market, while we still can…”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Romney knocked unconscious in fall, but 'doing better'

    Sen. Mitt Romney said Monday that he was knocked unconscious in a fall over the weekend, but he was “doing better.” The Utah Republican said the accident happened when he was spending time with his grandchildren in Boston. “I had kind of a tough, tough weekend,” Romney joked.

  • Most pregnant women globally say they would get the COVID-19 vaccine, but American moms-to-be are hesitant

    In a survey done last fall, pregnant women and mothers in the US and Russia were more hesitant to get vaccinated compared to those in other countries.

  • New Orleans Archdiocese Asks Catholics to Avoid Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine

    The Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans is asking Catholics to avoid the recently-approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which it says is “morally compromised” by its “extensive use of abortion-derived cell lines.” In a statement on Friday, the archdiocese noted that while deciding whether to receive the vaccine is an individual choice, that “the latest vaccine from Janssen/Johnson & Johnson is morally compromised as it uses the abortion-derived cell line in development and production of the vaccine as well as the testing.” While a number of COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers have used cells originally derived from an aborted fetus in the 1970s, the archdiocese argues that Johnson & Johnson “extensive use” is worse than that of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, which used the cells lines only to test their vaccines, according to Religion News Service. This makes the “connection to abortion … extremely remote,” in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the statement argues, recommending that Catholics choose one of those instead, if provided a choice. While the archdiocese claims the decision is in line with guidance from the Vatican, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the National Catholic Bioethics Center, none of the three have issued statements denouncing the new vaccine. In December, the Vatican issued general guidelines regarding vaccines in which the Holy See said it was “morally acceptable” for Catholics to receive shots that used the HEK293 cells for research. While the HEK293 cells are reportedly originated from an aborted fetus from the 1970s, ethicists have said that the cells and similar cell lines are clones and not the original fetal tissue. The Vatican has made the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available for all Vatican City residents. Pope Francis reportedly received the shot in January. The Archdiocese of New Orleans’ statement comes after leaders of the USCCB and leaders from other religious organizations sent a letter to the commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last spring regarding ethical concerns over the COVID-19 vaccines. “We are aware that, among the dozens of vaccines currently in development, some are being produced using old cell lines that were created from the cells of aborted babies,” the letter read. “For example, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a substantial contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and is working on a vaccine that is being produced using one of these ethically problematic cell lines.” However, a USCCB memo written by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, who chairs the USCCB’s Committee on Doctrine, and Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City, who chairs the organization’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities, argued that the vaccines are moral.

  • The White House says it never wants an assassination like Khashoggi's again, but won't punish MBS for ordering the killing

    Biden's White House has essentially leaned on the importance of the diplomatic relationship with Saudi Arabia in defense of its actions.

  • Royal Caribbean will be 'first' to offer 'fully vaccinated' cruise with sailings starting in Israel

    Royal Caribbean's new ship, Odyssey of the Seas is set to debut with departures from Israel with all passengers and crew over 16 vaccinated.

  • Canada vaccine committee advises against use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots for 65 years and above

    Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization released new guidelines on Monday that advise against vaccinating people who are 65 years and older with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, citing lack of information about efficacy in that age group. The vaccine was authorized for people who are 18 and older by drug regulator Health Canada on Friday. Health Canada's decision noted that available clinical trial data was too limited to reliably estimate how well the vaccine worked in people 65 and older.

  • Why Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is probably the best shot

    Some people might prefer Johnson & Johnson's shot because it was tested on variants, has milder side effects, and is easier to get.

  • Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcome 6th baby together nearly 6 months after birthing their son Eduardo

    The baby was born nearly sixth months after Hilaria Baldwin gave birth to her son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas.

  • A week after Alex Smith said Washington didn't want him during his incredible return from a scary leg injury, the team is expected to cut him

    Alex Smith is reportedly set to hit the free agent market this offseason and keep his career going over two years after suffering an injury that some thought was career-ending.

  • A man who refused to wear a mask at a high-school basketball game killed a police officer following a confrontation, authorities say

    The police officer, Martinus Mitchum, was fatally shot while trying to break up an altercation between a man and a school employee over face masks.