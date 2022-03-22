Man gets prison in connection with EC drug overdose death

Mar. 22—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend two years in prison for his role in providing the fentanyl that led to the December 2020 drug overdose death of a man in Eau Claire.

Noah R. Beckstead, 20, 2936 Jupiter Ave., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to an amended felony count of heroin delivery as a party to a crime. He was originally charged with a felony count of first-degree reckless homicide.

Judge Sarah Harless ordered Beckstead to spend four years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Beckstead cannot have contact with his co-defendant or known drug dealers or users. Beckstead must also maintain absolute sobriety and pay a $961 fine.

Beckstead's co-defendant, Trenton J. Wik, 34, of Onalaska, returns to court April 28.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police were sent to the 500 block of Cochrane Street Dec. 6, 2020, on a report of a deceased man found at that location. The man was found slumped over in the driver's seat of a car.

In searching the car, officers found an orange syringe cap on the floorboard of the driver's side compartment and a used syringe with a bent needle on the floorboard of the front passenger side.

An autopsy concluded the man had experienced acute fentanyl toxicity.

Two days later, officers learned from the man's friend that the man had been with Beckstead the day he died.

On Dec. 9, 2020, the man's stepmother provided police with a recorded phone call between Beckstead and a woman where Beckstead had admitted being with the man when he overdosed on drugs. Beckstead said he and the man had gone to Wik's former Eau Claire house. Beckstead said Wik was his drug source.

Beckstead said the man had been driving up the Birch Street hill and was swerving as he drove.

The man then pulled over, became unresponsive and fell asleep. Beckstead said the man was still breathing but would not wake up. Beckstead was crying and distressed during the call, repeatedly apologized and asked the woman if she was mad at him.

Story continues

During a Dec. 15, 2020, interview, Beckstead told police he was with the man between 9 and 10 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2020. They drank alcohol, smoked marijuana and used LSD.

Beckstead said they then drove to Wik's house, where they smoked methamphetamine with Wik.

The man then bought what Wik described as heroin from Wik. They then injected themselves with the drug inside the car. A short time later, the man then had difficulty driving and eventually became unresponsive, Beckstead said.

Knowing that he had an active arrest warrant, Beckstead got scared that the police would show up. He said his phone died when he tried to call 911.

Beckstead said he walked to a nearby gas station and a passerby gave him a ride to Chippewa Falls. Beckstead said he had never seen anyone overdose on drugs before. He thought the man would eventually wake up and be fine.

During a February 2021 interview with police, Wik said Beckstead came to his house alone on Dec. 5, 2020, and traded fentanyl to Beckstead in exchange for LSD. Wik said he found out the man died a few days later. He said he did not know the man and had never met him.

Wik said the fentanyl he was receiving from his supplier was extremely potent. Wik said he refused to inject it and would only smoke it due to concerns about overdosing.

Wik said he understood that the fentanyl he supplied to the man led to his death and that Beckstead was very upset over the man's death.

Wik said he recommended that Beckstead should tell the police he didn't know who provided the man with the fentanyl that killed him.