Man gets prison for downtown EC car business burglary

Jan. 24—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend two years in prison for taking several items during a Thanksgiving week burglary at a downtown car business.

Items taken included snow blowers, tool boxes, tools and other items, police said.

Raymond T. Greenley, 37, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of burglary and operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and carrying a concealed knife.

Two felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of possession of burglarious tools, and misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, receiving stolen property, retail theft and carrying a concealed knife were dismissed but considered by Judge Beverly Wickstrom at sentencing.

Wickstrom ordered Greenley to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of probation, Greenley must maintain absolute sobriety, possess no weapons, and pay $1,000 in restitution. He must also have no contact with the victim or known drug dealers or users.

According to the criminal complaint:

The owner of Colburn Auto, 717 S. Farwell St., called police on Friday, Nov. 25, to report that his shop had been broken into.

The front door and a file cabinet were damaged. Other locked items had also been broken.

The owner showed police the exterior of his building where homeless people had been sleeping and leaving feces on his property.

Some of the stolen property was found in the shrubbery outside of the adjacent Leader-Telegram building. There was also a large amount of property and bedding in the shrubbery. Police determined someone had obviously set up a camp in the shrubs.

Greenley then arrived. He said the personal items and bedding belonged to him.

Greenley told police another man had broken into the Colburn building. Greenley admitted entering the building but would not admit to taking anything.

Surveillance video showed Greenley to be the operator of a van that was stolen from an alley between Barstow and Farwell streets.

Story continues

Greenley then told police he was not being totally honest with police but did not give any further information.

Police learned Greenley was convicted of a felony count of burglary in November 2006 in St. Louis County, Minnesota.

At the time of the Colburn burglary, Greenley was free on bond for pending felony and misdemeanor cases in La Crosse and Marathon counties.