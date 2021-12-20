Man gets prison for DUI crash that injured three in Bristol Township

A Bristol Township man will spend up to a decade in prison for causing a crash while driving under the influence that injured three people last year.

On Thursday, Richard Wolanski, 64, was sentenced to five to 10 years in prison for a crash that injured the occupants of the vehicle he struck head-on on Nov. 21, 2020, according to court records.

Wolanski admitted to drinking 12 beers prior to the crash, and had a blood alcohol concentration of .249%, which is more than three times the legal limit for driving in Pennsylvania, Bristol Township police said.

He pleaded guilty in October to aggravated assault while DUI, which is a felony, as well as multiple misdemeanors offenses of DUI and recklessly endangering another person, according to court records.

Bristol Township police officers were called to the area of the turnpike overpass near Bristol Oxford Valley Road for a report of a three-vehicle crash about 8:30 p.m. that day.

Court documents state officers found a blue Honda Odyssey with damage to the driver's side, a green Toyota Corolla with major damage all over the vehicle, and a blue Dodge Journey with heavy front-end damage.

There were three young women in the Toyota Corolla, and the driver could not move her left arm, charging documents state.

The driver of the Dodge Journey, Wolanski, smelled of alcohol, and said he was in trouble for DUI when an officer approached him, according to police.

He told authorities he drank 12 beers at a relative's house before driving, charging documents state.

Investigators determined Wolanski was driving north when he crossed the double yellow line and struck the side of the Honda Odyssey before crashing into the Toyota Corolla head-on, charging documents state.

No one in the Honda Odyssey was injured, however the three occupants of the Toyota Corolla suffered multiple injuries, according to police. The driver broke her arm in the crash.

A test of Wolanski's blood showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of .249% during the time of the crash.

Wolanski received credit for the time he spent in prison since his arrest in January, when police filed the charges against him.

Wolanski was also ordered to pay a restitution of $84,598.56 and have no contact with the victims.

His public defender declined comment when reached Monday.

