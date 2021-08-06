Man gets prison for firing gun outside EC tavern

Aug. 6—EAU CLAIRE — A man will spend one year in prison for firing a gun while intoxicated near another man outside an Eau Claire tavern.

Cory A. Sigears, 32, 5334 Christopher Drive, pleaded no contest Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

A felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while intoxicated were dismissed but considered by Judge John Manydeeds at sentencing.

Manydeeds ordered Sigears to spend 3 1/2 years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As a condition of supervision, Sigears must undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to a gun shots case near Big T's Saloon, 2007 Third St., at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 20.

Tavern employees said they heard a noise but didn't see anything.

A man told the officer he had been arguing with Sigears, who was intoxicated, because Sigears believed the man was seeing Sigears' ex-girlfriend.

The man said he attempted to prevent Sigears from driving home because of his level of intoxication.

Sigears then showed the man his handgun and fired it. The man believed Sigears didn't mean to discharge the weapon.

The following day, a police detective spoke with a woman who said she had spoken with Sigears. Sigears told the woman he was in trouble and will be going to jail.

Sigears told the woman he and the man were at the bar. Sigears said the man was bullying him to leave and not letting him into the bar. After the man threw him out the door, Sigears told the woman he grabbed a gun and shot it at the man's feet to keep him away.

The woman told the detective Sigears was willing to turn himself in.

The detective spoke to Sigears on Sept. 22.

Sigears said he was scared because he had seen some things related to the incident posted on Facebook. One post indicated Sigears "pretty much" kidnapped the bartender at gunpoint.

Surveillance video from Big T's Saloon shows Sigears and the man at the tavern. Footage shows them exiting the tavern and walking east on the sidewalk.

The video then shows a small, bright flash near the two men, which police believe is consistent with that of a muzzle flash from a small firearm or pistol.

Police then spoke with Sigears' grandmother, who picked Sigears up from the tavern the night of the incident.

The grandmother said she had never seen Sigears with a gun before and didn't know where he got the firearm.

"Yeah, he had a gun," the grandmother said. "There was one shot into the ground."