Man gets prison for large drug find following EC traffic stop

Jun. 24—EAU CLAIRE — A former Eau Claire man will spend six years in prison for the discovery of a wide variety of drugs including heroin, methamphetamine, ecstasy, LSD, marijuana and cocaine following a traffic stop in Eau Claire.

Jacob G. Restad, 33, now of St. Paul, Minn., pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of possession of heroin with intent to deliver and possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver.

Felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of LSD with intent to deliver, possession of non-narcotics with intent to deliver, and second-offense possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, were dismissed but considered by Judge John Manydeeds at sentencing.

Manydeeds ordered Restad to spend 10 years on extended supervision following his release from prison. He was fined $1,036. Money totaling $2,290 that was seized during his arrest was forfeited to the West Central Drug Task Force.

As conditions of supervision, Restad cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users. He must undergo alcohol and drug and mental health assessments, and any other recommended programming or treatment.

Restad's co-defendant, Amber F. Jacobson, 31, of Cadott, returns to court July 21.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy on patrol at Hastings Way and Clairemont Avenue pulled a vehicle over at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, after he noticed it was moving erratically. Restad was driving and Jacobson was the passenger.

Restad admitted he did not have a valid driver's license and had slapped some old license plates on the vehicle.

After learning that Restad and Jacobson had both been involved with a drug case, the deputy requested a drug detection dog. Both Restad and Jacobson told authorities they wouldn't find anything illegal inside the vehicle.

A second officer then arrived with the dog, which exhibited a positive alert to the possible presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officers then searched the vehicle.

They found a folded $10 bill under the driver's seat that contained heroin.

A backpack with Restad's name and phone number on it contained bags holding heroin, methamphetamine, ecstasy, LSD and marijuana.

Restad and Jacobson were taken to the Eau Claire County Jail. Jailers found plastic bags containing methamphetamine and heroin in Restad's sock. Plastic bags containing heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine were found inside Jacobson's bra. Jacobson said she did not know the drugs were in her bra.

Restad was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance in January 2017 in Eau Claire County.