Man gets prison for passing out in running vehicle with baby inside

Aug. 31—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend three years in prison for passing out behind the wheel of a running vehicle with an infant in the back seat.

Beau J. Peterson, 29, 1818 Kendall St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Felony counts of neglecting a child, possession of narcotic drugs and third-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed but considered at sentencing.

Judge Sarah Harless ordered Peterson to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Peterson must maintain absolute sobriety and cannot have contact with the child without approval from the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.

Peterson was also fined $518.

According to the criminal complaint:

Passersby called police on May 3 when they saw a man who was slumped over the steering wheel of a car and did not wake up when people tried to get his attention.

An Eau Claire police officer arrived to find a Mitsubishi Outlander backed up next to a business with an unresponsive man behind the wheel, his foot on the accelerator. There was a six-month-old infant in the rear seat that did not appear to be in distress.

The officer noticed a gem bag commonly used to hold drugs on the man's lap and a hypodermic needle next to him on the armrest.

The officer spoke loudly to wake the unconscious man, who then acted surprised and frantically moved to hide items in the car. With his Taser drawn, the officer told the man to stay still and say where he hid the needle. During a search of the vehicle, the officer found two hypodermic needles, the gem bag, a small tin with residue inside and a used vial with a small amount of clear liquid left inside.

At the scene of the arrest, Peterson denied using drugs, but was later cooperative when he was being treated at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.

Story continues

He admitted to using suboxone — an opioid-containing prescription drug used to treat drug addiction — and injecting a substance he believed to be heroin earlier that day. Peterson also spoke about a friend who was in his car and administered the anti-overdose drug Narcan to him before fleeing by the time bystanders arrived.

Police tests of the small tin and the gem bag found in Peterson's car came back positive for methamphetamine residue, but were inconclusive for heroin. Peterson told police he did not like meth and believed the items should've tested positive for heroin instead.

A hair sample from the infant was tested for exposure to drugs. The test came back positive for meth, cocaine, marijuana and opiates.