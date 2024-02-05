Man gets prison for rape of woman with disabilities

Feb. 5—A Meadville man recently was sentenced in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to state prison for raping a woman with disabilities in Bloomfield Township almost three years ago.

Shawn A. Alexander was sentenced by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark Stevens to serve a total of four years eight months to 15 years in state prison followed by one year of probation.

In August 2023, Alexander, 45, pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony count of raping a mentally disabled person and a second-degree felony count of aggravated indecent assault of a person with a mental disability filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Corry.

In February 2023, police charged Alexander with raping a woman at a Bloomfield Township home on April 21, 2021.

Police were tipped off in October 2022 after the victim, a 20-year-old woman, had told two female acquaintances about the incident, according to the arrest affidavit filed in the case. The women contacted police who later interviewed the victim, the affidavit said.

Alexander subsequently was interviewed by police and confessed to having sexual intercourse with the victim, the affidavit said.

The first-degree felony rape of a person with mental disabilities carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine. The second-degree felony aggravated indecent assault of a person with a mental disability has a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Stevens sentenced Alexander to four years eight months to 15 years on the rape count followed by one year of probation; and three to 10 years on the aggravated indecent assault count with the sentences to run at the same time. Alexander was given two days of pre-sentence jail credit.

Stevens also ordered Alexander to pay a total of $200 in fines plus $734 in court costs.