Man gets prison for reckless shooting death of Eau Claire teen

Mar. 31—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend four years in prison for the 2021 reckless shooting death of an Eau Claire teen.

"There's no easy way to formulate a sentence in a case like this," Eau Claire County Judge Sarah Harless said Friday during Austin Vang's sentencing hearing.

"There is no sentence that will make this okay. There is no sentence that will bring Marwan back," she said of the victim, Marwan D. Washington, 14.

"Mr Vang's actions ripped apart a family. There are no easy answers here," Harless said. "What happened here is horrific and tragic. He was a grown man who treated a gun like a toy."

Following his release from prison, Harless ordered Vang, 28, 2812 Terry Lane, to spend six years on extended supervision.

As a condition of supervision, Vang must pay $3,549 in restitution for Washington's funeral expenses.

Vang in December was found guilty following a four-day jury trial of a felony count of second-degree reckless homicide by use of a dangerous weapon.

Vang apologized for his actions.

"I did something horrible. And I regret it every single day. Every day it haunts me. I think about him all the time," Vang said of Washington.

Wrestling and horseplay led to the death of Washington on July 21, 2021, at a residence on Eau Claire's north side, police said.

Washington was set to attend Eau Claire North High School as a freshman that fall. Washington was the brother of Vang's girlfriend, authorities said.

Eau Claire County District Attorney Peter Rindal recommended a 15- to 20-year prison sentence for Vang.

"That was a culmination of irresponsible behavior with this gun," Rindal said. "This was an avoidable set of circumstances. He knew better. I don't think he has taken responsibility."

Defense attorney Karl Schmidt recommended probation for Vang.

Vang remained on the scene after the shooting and rendered aid to Washington, Schmidt said.

Story continues

"Mr. Vang absolutely accepts responsibility," Schmidt said. "There was no intention, on Mr. Vang's part, to harm Marwan."

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police officers were sent to Vang's residence at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, on a report of a gunshot incident.

Several people were outside when officers arrived at the residence including Vang, his girlfriend, a small baby in a car seat and some neighbors.

Medical personnel were inside rendering aid to Washington, who was laying in a hallway.

Police picked up a 9 mm gun, which was lying about 10 feet away from Washington.

Washington had been shot in the lip and the bullet had exited on the right side of his neck. He died at the scene.

Vang was crying outside the residence and told officers to arrest him.

"I was messing around with my stupid (expletive) gun and accidentally shot my brother," Vang said. "Take me into custody."

Vang then clarified that Washington was his girlfriend's brother.

"I was horsing around with my gun and it was loaded," Vang said. "I forgot to unload. I shot him in the neck."

Vang was taken to the Eau Claire Police Department to be interviewed by detectives.

Vang said he lived at the Terry Lane residence with his girlfriend and their two children. Washington moved in with them in early July 2021 after previously living in Milwaukee. He had been planning to attend North High School.

Vang said he bought the gun a year ago and kept it at his side at all times.

Vang said he frequently messes around with the gun by pulling the trigger. But the gun is never loaded. He said he always has the clip out.

But on this day there was a clip in the gun. "I guess I loaded it," Vang said.

Vang said he had been playing video games with Washington and then they started wrestling.

Vang then started shooting the gun. He said he didn't realize it was loaded when he shot it toward Washington.

Vang's girlfriend did not see the shooting. Vang said he took off his shirt so his girlfriend could use it to apply pressure to her brother's neck.

Vang said neither Washington nor his girlfriend touched the gun that day. Vang said only his fingerprints would be on the gun.

When detectives asked him why he kept a gun around, Vang said it was for protection. But he indicated nothing specific and made no mention of anyone threatening him.

At the Eau Claire County Jail, Vang made several comments.

"I can't believe how one mistake would lead to murder. I never thought I would be here," he said.

"I deserve whatever punishment I get," Vang said. "It was my fault."

Vang asked if he would ever see his children again.