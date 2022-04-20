Man gets prison for robbery-related incident at EC convenience store

Apr. 20—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend one year in prison for taking money from a Water Street Kwik Trip store by using a bag with distinctive markings that linked him to Sojourner House in Eau Claire.

Alex C. Cuykendall, 20, pleaded no contest Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court to an amended felony count of theft from person.

Cuykendall was originally charged with a felony count of robbery with threat of force.

Judge Emily Long ordered Cuykendall to spend two years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Cuykendall must maintain absolute sobriety, pay $162 in restitution, and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.

He also cannot have contact with known drug dealers or users.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police officers were sent to Kwik Trip, 210 Water St., on May 27 in response to an unarmed robbery.

The clerk said a man, later identified as Cuykendall, entered the store and slid a note across the counter, which said, "Give me all the money in the red bag."

The clerk, who was scared of Cuykendall, gave him the $162 that was in the cash register. Cuykendall then left the store.

Cuykendall was observed on store video by police. He did not appear to have any weapons. The red bag he was carrying had white lettering and an image of a large white dog bone.

Sojourner House staff told police on May 28 that Cuykendall was staying there and that he was the suspect in the robbery.

Staff said the red bag Cuykendall used to rob the Kwik Trip store was one of the bags Sojourner House uses to give their clients basic essentials.

Staff said they only had two such distinct red bags. One was still in possession of Sojourner House.

Staff said the other bag was issued to Cuykendall on May 27, which was the day of the robbery.

Police interviewed Cuykendall on May 28 and asked him what he was doing on May 27.

Cuykendall said he borrowed a bicycle and got some groceries at Walmart.

Story continues

Cuykendall could not explain how someone could have robbed the Kwik Trip with the red bag that was still in his possession. He denied robbing the store.

Clothing in Cuykendall's possession matched the clothing of the robbery suspect in the store video.

Cuykendall was asked if there would be a reason why his fingerprints would be on the note that was given to the store clerk.

Cuykendall said he either has a twin brother he doesn't know about or he sometimes blacks out and doesn't know what he does.

Cuykendall confirmed he was the only person who had access to the red bag.