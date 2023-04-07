Man gets prison for sexual assault case at EC park

Apr. 6—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man, who police say sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl twice in his car at Rod and Gun Park on the city's west side, will spend 18 months in prison.

Por Chao Xiong, 27, 1913 Goff Ave., pleaded no contest Thursday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of child enticement.

A second count of child enticement and two felony counts of sexual assault of a child under age 16 were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Sarah Harless.

Harless ordered Xiong to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As a condition of supervision, Xiong cannot have contact with the victim. Xiong must also comply with sex offender treatment, undergo any recommended programming or treatment, and register as a sex offender for 15 years.

According to the criminal complaint:

The girl told police that between September and December in 2021 Xiong had sex with her twice, against her wishes, at Rod & Gun Park.

On the first occasion, the girl said Xiong brought her to the park in his car. Once there, Xiong began to touch the girl sexually and eventually took off both his pants and her pants.

The girl said she tried to fight back when he tried to force her to touch him. Xiong then had sexual intercourse with the girl. She told him to stop because it caused her pain. He did not stop until she pushed him off of her.

Xiong then drove the girl to a local high school where she contacted her father to pick her up.

On the second occasion, the assault occurred in the same manner as the first incident, the girl said. Xiong continued to have sexual intercourse with the girl even after she told him no. The girl said she resisted but Xiong had her pinned against the seat in the car.

On those two occasions, the girl said, they would get into the back seat of the vehicle. On both occasions, she said, she thought they would be going to the back seat just to cuddle.